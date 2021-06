Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said Monday that a local report over the weekend about his family's membership in Newport's exclusive Bailey's Beach Club "got the facts wrong," disputing the reporter's characterization of the private club as "all-white." He did not dispute that the club, formally called Spouting Rock Beach Association, caters to the wealthy, but he said the club told him it has "diversity of membership." Pressed on whether he knows that the club has any people of colors as members, Whitehouse said, "I believe that there are. I don't spend a lot of time there."