Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Pandemic Increases Importance for Internet Savy Parents

By Editor
nemonews.net
 13 days ago

Daily life looks different for parents and children in the pandemic world. The majority of our time shifted online: working from home, attending school virtually, interacting with friends, attending online summer camps, and using telemedicine are just some of the ways we have increased our internet usage. With so many aspects of our lives going digital, data shows us that it’s more important than ever to stay safe in our digital lives.

www.nemonews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense Media#Video Games#Retail Sales#Uscellular#Digital Family Matters#Pluggedin#Youtube Channels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Disney
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy