David Heinen: No law respecting establishment of religion

Let’s take a moment to remember and reflect on those 56 brave men who risked their lives by signing the Declaration of Independence. What they set in motion would have repercussions far more significant than they could ever imagine: Not only for themselves but for the world. When they signed, they pledged: “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” The turmoil of fighting a war against the more well-equipped British Army and knowing the danger they were putting their lives and their family’s lives in had to weigh heavy on them. For them there was no turning back. They would not stand to be governed by the British and be under their thumb. Their desire for independence for their heirs was of upmost importance.