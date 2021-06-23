Cancel
Religion

David Heinen: No law respecting establishment of religion

By David Heinen
 9 days ago

Claudia Taylor, in her recent submission, insists that although deity was not included in the Constitution, it really was because some founders, in documentation of their thoughts and discussions, revealed an allegiance to a deity. What she apparently is seeking here is a basis for an American constitutional theocracy in...

Respect Everyone

Respect Everyone

After being sent a cartoon that partially illustrated a training tool to show young children the difference of colors and shapes to matching shaped holes, here is what should concern all of us. The illustration only showed a circle on the board with the circle on the outside, with a triangle on the other side. The triangle was representing the darkest shade of Americans and the circle the lightest shade of Americans to suggest that the triangle was limited to getting to the side of opportunity.
Religion and Freedom

Religion and Freedom

“When the religion of a people is destroyed, doubt gets hold of the higher powers of the intellect and half paralyzes all the others. Every man accustoms himself to having only confused and changing notions on the subjects most interesting to his fellow creatures and himself. His opinions are ill-defended and easily abandoned; and, in despair of ever solving by himself the hard problems respecting the destiny of man, he ignobly submits to think no more about them.
Mutual respect

Mutual respect

I wish to share the merit of writing this work equally with all beings,. So that we may all awaken aspiration for Bodhi and together attain birth in the Land of Peace and Bliss. The above English translation was written by a Chinese Buddhist monk by the name of Shan...
ReligionWinston-Salem Journal

Crow: A look at major religions of the world

A reader asked, “Why are people religious and what are the benefits?”. Studies reveal that supernatural spirituality is prehistoric. In these early times, humans sought communal living for support, comfort and security. Then the group of people needed guidance for communal behavior. The reasons that humans became religious were based...
RELIGION: Hurricane of hope

RELIGION: Hurricane of hope

In our God Sightings articles, we have been highlighting acts of human grace which have exhibited the character and lovingkindness of our God. This week, I wanted to highlight the life of a Muslim woman, who literally gave her life for the most broken women and children in her range of vision.
CollegesAustin American-Statesman

University of Texas Law and Religion Clinic emerges as new legal battleground

When the University of Texas Law School launched a clinic dedicated to questions of religion and the law last fall, behind-the-scenes unease at the state’s flagship institution raised a fundamental question that has long consumed American legal experts: What, if any, sorts of special protections should religious expression receive from government regulation?
Death and Religion

Death and Religion

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members — between 20 to 40 families — into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community, which values in-person communication.
Religion and the universe

Religion and the universe

Regarding Mr. Rich’s letter “Doubting Darwin” June 16, I would like to say that when it comes to how the physical universe was formed, we most likely have the answer in the Big Bang Theory. What Mr. Rich’s problem is with the spiritual formation of the universe of which we have no observable clues if any exist.
Letter: Respect the Flag

Letter: Respect the Flag

As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, I was appalled to read that a wealthy celebrity feels that Old Glory needs to be updated. She stated that America’s flag is “tattered, dated, and divisive.” She says it no longer represents all of us. Her comments reminded me about...
ReligionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Struggling to Understand the New Woke Religion?

James M. Patterson, associate professor of politics at Ave Maria University, has offered up the best explainer on “wokeness” as a new religion. Patterson’s piece appears in the Summer 2021 issue of National Affairs. It’s a must-read and particularly so if you struggling to understand woke logic, which he argues is a religious movement wrapped in hierarchies, ritual cleansing, and state and corporate power.
Politicshernandosun.com

AUTHORITY FIGURES ARE NOT EARNING RESPECT

We are witnessing many in authority who do not implement good leadership to protect the public. The great responsibility of any position is to choose the correct actions, no matter how difficult, that maintain order with minimal intrusion into the lives of the people involved. Some might not see the importance of these policies, therefore the person in charge should make convincing arguments that these are the best policies for the good of the mission.
Bipartisanship requires respect, dignity

Bipartisanship requires respect, dignity

The far left is mad at moderate Democrats. The far right considers centrists in the GOP to be Republicans In Name Only, vilifying the perceived RINOs as cloaked liberals. The sin of a small group of lawmakers who find themselves out of step with the far right and far left is simply daring to talk to and work with the opposing party.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

A small win for the free exercise of religion

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a lifelong Catholic, was questioned on how she could support compelling the Little Sisters of the Poor to violate their consciences by forcing them to provide birth control coverage, she gave a revealing answer: “I do my religion on Sundays.”. Former President Barack Obama, on...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Worshiping the government: New Iowa laws make the state our religion

Surrounded by dozens of law enforcement personnel, Gov. Kim Reynolds last week signed the crowning achievement of her 2021 legislative agenda — Iowa’s unnecessary and belligerent “Back the Blue” bill. The law, a direct response to last year’s Black Lives Matter protest movement, will likely lead to a violent crackdown...
Immigrationduke.edu

Explore Immigration and Religion with a Graduate Fellowship

Each year, Religions and Public Life at the Kenan Institute for Ethics (KIE) funds a Graduate Student Working Group around a theme important to religion and public life. The program has made Immigration and Religion a focus of its current interests, and this year’s group will continue the work begun in 2020-21. Members of last year’s group are welcome to reapply but preference will be given to new applicants.
ReligionOldham Era

The rise of a new kind of religion

Every year, thousands of adherents gather in different cities in the United States. If you saw them, they would most certainly stick out. Mostly younger—millennials and later—many of them would be dressed in clothes more resembling medieval times than our own. They gather around a book—a sacred text that offers...
ReligionCourier-Times

Faith Perspective: “In God We Trust”

Regardless of what's being written and taught today, the United States of America is the only nation that was built upon the Christian faith! Our first President, George Washington, never hesitated to say, “It would be impossible to govern rightly without God and the Bible.'' President John Adams agreed: ''It would be impossible to govern without God and the Ten Commandments.'' The Pilgrim Charter of 1620 stated its purpose was ''to advance the enlargement of the Christian religion to the glory of God Almighty.'' Before the Pilgrims ever arrived on our shores, they signed the Mayflower Compact, revealing their intent: ''for the glory of God.''
PoliticsPosted by
The Waynedale News

CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY – Around The Frame

Let’s take a moment to remember and reflect on those 56 brave men who risked their lives by signing the Declaration of Independence. What they set in motion would have repercussions far more significant than they could ever imagine: Not only for themselves but for the world. When they signed, they pledged: “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” The turmoil of fighting a war against the more well-equipped British Army and knowing the danger they were putting their lives and their family’s lives in had to weigh heavy on them. For them there was no turning back. They would not stand to be governed by the British and be under their thumb. Their desire for independence for their heirs was of upmost importance.
ReligionWacoTrib.com

Religion: Our nation and prayer

In 1787 the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate and the American experiment would be short-lived.