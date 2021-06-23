Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Budd, Manning to Appear on Triad Today

By Jim Longworth
Yes Weekly
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 2018 mid-term elections, Greensboro attorney Kathy Manning, a Democrat, challenged incumbent Republican Ted Budd, who was seeking his second term in Congress. The two candidates first appeared together on “Triad Today” in October of that year, and their interaction was, at times, contentious. Budd went on to win re-election, and Manning won her own seat two years later, representing the newly formed 6th Congressional district which encompasses all of Guilford and part of Forsyth. This weekend, the pair will once again appear jointly on “Triad Today,” but not as adversaries. This time around, the two Congressional colleagues will report on and discuss public policy initiatives that affect our nation. This special voter education edition of “Triad Today” was taped on June 2 when Budd and Manning were home on break from Washington. Here are some highlights of our 30-minute conversation.

