Malaysia’s Parliament Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun seems to approve of parliament resuming in three months’ time, despite calls from the king to have it as soon as possible. The speaker, also known as Art Harun, told reporters today that resuming parliamentary sittings in September, which was suggested by the government on Tuesday, was acceptable and still not too late. His comments came as the king and other Malay rulers called for parliament to resume its sittings as soon as possible and not to extend the ongoing state of emergency beyond its scheduled expiry on Aug. 1.