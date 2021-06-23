Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Jennifer Kelly: Need to guard our water

By Jennifer Kelly
Union
 9 days ago

Mr. George Boardman’s column in the June 25 issue of The Union is of great significance. The West is dependent on water for its existence, but it is a diminishing resource. This alone should be enough to prohibit the reopening of any mine, in particular Rise Gold’s ill-conceived venture. We simply cannot afford to risk polluting existing wells and groundwater. There is no way to replace that water, once lost. Many legal fights are brewing all over the state as to the equitable distribution of water.

www.theunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Rights#The Union#Rise Gold#The Nestle Co#Arrowhead#Blue Triton Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Switzerland
Related
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Robert Bee: Trash vs. water

A few months ago Waste Management began a campaign to convince its customers to wash and dry all glass and plastic recyclables before placing them at the curb for pickup. Those who did not comply with Waste Management’s new rules were told they would receive written notice to get into compliance (or else?).
Chittenden County, VTColchester Sun

Into the Woods: Did you know? Forests help keep our water clean

Editors Note: Ethan Tapper is the Chittenden County Forester. He can be reached at ethan.tapper@vermont.gov or by phone at (802) 585-9099. Sign up for his email list or see what he’s been up to at https://linktr.ee/ChittendenCountyForester. As I write this, the leaves of our trees have unfurled, our forests blooming...
Public SafetyPaducah Sun

Who controls our water?

“The pump don’t work ’cause the vandals took the handles.” Thus sang Bob Dylan in 1965, and we can now clearly see those vandals: In addition to polluting corporations, they’re the national, state and local officials who have routinely failed over the years to prevent the waste and defilement of our water supply while also failing to budget for even minimal upkeep and modernization of water delivery. As a result, the system is badly broken.
Nevada County, CAUnion

Don Rivenes: Reopening mine solves no priorities

Recently a poll conducted on behalf of Rise Gold asked the respondents what were their top three priorities for the government? The highest three answers were: keeping our community safe from wildfire 40.6%, fixing homelessness 33.0%, and helping to ensure housing remains affordable for locals 28.8%. Creating and running a...
Politicspalmbeachcivic.org

Our Town with William Kelly : June 28, 2021

Residents urge authorities to boost public notice about toxic waterways. Area residents told the state’s Blue Green Algae Task Force Wednesday that they need to be informed, with more visible signs, so they will know when tests have shown unsafe levels of toxins in the waterways. Pamela McAfee said she...
MilitaryFox11online.com

Coast Guard ready for Operation Dry Water on Lake Michigan

(WLUK) -- With the Fourth of July weekend expecting to be busy out on Lake Michigan, the Coast Guard will also be busy with Operation Dry Water. The mission is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water. Alcohol use continues to be the...
Nevada County, CAUnion

Shirley Benedick: Not buying that mine poll

According to Rise Gold, the public is “overwhelmingly in favor of the mining project proposed for Grass Valley,” citing a recent poll of 500 Nevada County residents. As a retiree and 35-year resident living near downtown Grass Valley, I have serious concerns about both the survey and the reopening of the mine.
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

A new threat to our recreational waters

Whether you are an avid angler or just enjoying a day at the pond, a new threat to our recreational waters has the potential to ruin the fun and have long-term consequences for our water systems. We need your help to prevent the introduction and establishment of invasive Quagga and...
Monticello, UTSan Juan Record

Walking on water – be kind to our pollinators

In March, we began to see the return of the honeybees. Even though spring had sprung, winter didn’t want to release her hold fully. During the day, the sun warmed the water at the watering stations and the bees were thirsty. However, as the sun began to set, it was becoming usual to find bees lying in the water.
AgricultureClaremore Progress

NEED SOMEONE TO Hay our 60 acr...

NEED SOMEONE TO Hay our 60 acres. Should make around 75 bales. We will give all bales but 10 for service. starts approximately July 17th and ends approximately August 27th. Days 6am-6pm or 6pm-6am 6 days a week starts at $1,300 a week. Days 6am-6pm or 6pm-6am 7 days a...
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Mark Hotsenpiller: Mine survey is worthless

So Ben Mossman hired someone to conduct a private survey about Rise Gold. Is anyone surprised what this survey reported? Such a survey is worthless. It wasn’t independent, publicly informed, and probably did not have any scientific basis for accuracy. These are the hallmarks of a valid survey. Mr. Mossman...
ScienceWebMD

Biodiversity and Your Health

Biodiversity is, in a nutshell, all life on Earth. It’s all the animal and plant species, how they coexist within our ecosystems, and the benefits we get from it all. For example, rivers and streams deliver flowing water; insects pollinate crops; livestock graze on grass; we eat fish from the ocean. Weather patterns and global warming are swayed by nature as well.
Manistee, MIbigrapidsnews.com

USDA Forest Service reminds visitors: no fireworks allowed

MANISTEE — With the upcoming Fourth of July celebration just around the corner, the Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNF) is reminding visitors and campers that the use of all fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on national forests and national grasslands regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Regulations will be...
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Public awareness of wildfire safety, responsibility emphasized

LARAMIE – Wildfire season is firmly in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. US Forest Service personnel are prepared to suppress any wildfire starts that may occur but need public assistance to eliminate human-caused fires that could monopolize available resources. Visitors should be aware...
ScienceUnion

Al Stahler: Heat wave

You don’t need solar panels to soak up solar energy … just stand in the sun, and sunshine warms your skin. Just so, sunlight warms the skin of the Earth. Earth’s skin then warms all the air it touches. But the skin of the Earth does not have to touch...
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Our Mailbox: Maintenance complaints, on water, fireworks problems

I completely agree with Troy’s comments published June 17. Long Beach has some of the worst road maintenance around. I addressed Suzie Price’s office (Third District/Park Estates), about the sorry state of the alley along E. Los Altos/E. Anaheim Road. Four years ago, I contacted Public Works, and was told it would be repaved in 2 years. Well two years later, nothing has improved. Pot holes have gotten bigger and alley is essentially gravel.