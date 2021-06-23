Jennifer Kelly: Need to guard our water

Mr. George Boardman’s column in the June 25 issue of The Union is of great significance. The West is dependent on water for its existence, but it is a diminishing resource. This alone should be enough to prohibit the reopening of any mine, in particular Rise Gold’s ill-conceived venture. We simply cannot afford to risk polluting existing wells and groundwater. There is no way to replace that water, once lost. Many legal fights are brewing all over the state as to the equitable distribution of water.