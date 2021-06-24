75-year-old ASU alum passes away, pokes fun at college rival in obituary

PHOENIX - Clair Lane, a proud Arizona State University fan who lost his battle to leukemia, took a final stab at college rival University of Arizona in his obituary, referring to the November 2020 football game resulting in a victory of 70-7. Lane's obituary states, "He would like to mention the timing has absolutely nothing to do with ASU football's pending investigation … however, he does look forward to the investigation of the murder that took place in Arizona Stadium in November 2020 resulting in a 70-7 victory for the Sun Devils."