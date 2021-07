Two school boards in Indiana County will meet tonight and look to pass their respective budgets for next year. The Indiana School Board’s proposed budget, according to the draft agenda on the district website, comes to $58,104,912, and the budget holds the line on taxes for the fourth consecutive year. Taxes come to 15.36 mills for district residents. The budget will have an estimated surplus of $1,706,575. The Indiana School Board also looks to renew the security contract for Gittings Protective Security at a cost of $20,680 for the next school year, approve a dual enrollment agreement with Mount Aloysius College, and approve a proposal for a company to facilitate July committee meetings regarding the discussion of elementary grade configuration.