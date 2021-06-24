Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHERN WESTON AND SOUTHWESTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Echeta to 5 miles southeast of Camplex Event Facility to 21 miles southwest of Upton. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gillette, Upton, Moorcroft, Pine Haven, Osage, Echeta, Rozet, Camplex Event Facility, Gillette Airport and Keyhole Reservoir. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 105 and 170.