Redefining patient engagement: How health systems can thrive amid digital transformation

With widespread vaccination a conceivable near-term possibility, we can finally begin to look beyond the focus on the day-to-day and plan with a longer horizon in mind. This desire, and frankly need, to broaden our timeframe for planning, holds true for individuals as well as corporate entities – and health systems are no exception. The toll on health systems has been drastic, with the AHA estimating a minimum loss to the nation’s hospitals and health systems of $323B in 2020. With such a significant financial blow, the need to embrace this current opportunity to strategically plan and pivot cannot be overstated. While health systems have countless parallel efforts to undertake, focusing on understanding and then meeting consumers and patients where they currently are, as well as incorporating clinician concerns – as they too emerge from varied degrees of lockdown – creates inroads for making a difference quickly.