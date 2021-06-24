Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.