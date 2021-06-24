Cancel
New Data Shows Teens Are At Increased Risk For COVID-Related Hospitalization

By Virginia Duan
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 6 days ago
In light of a new study showing that COVID-19 adolescent hospitalizations rose during March and April, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky is urging parents to vaccinate their teenagers in order to protect them. Despite the fact that children and teenagers often do not have as severe a case of COVID — COVID can still be incredibly deadly and serious for babies, children, and teenagers.

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

