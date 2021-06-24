New Data Shows Teens Are At Increased Risk For COVID-Related Hospitalization
In light of a new study showing that COVID-19 adolescent hospitalizations rose during March and April, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky is urging parents to vaccinate their teenagers in order to protect them. Despite the fact that children and teenagers often do not have as severe a case of COVID — COVID can still be incredibly deadly and serious for babies, children, and teenagers.www.scarymommy.com