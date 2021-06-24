Cancel
Chris Paul listed as probable for Suns in Game 3

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night.

Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league’s injury report Wednesday.

The 36-year-old point guard, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. He has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

