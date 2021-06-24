Cancel
Creation of Wild Rice Stewardship Council withers at legislature

LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

As the Minnesota Legislature Special Session moves toward a finish line, a bill that would have created a Wild Rice Stewardship Council, has died. “It's very unfortunate to not be able to get a group together to take a look at it,” Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, said. “It seems to me like a very good start in resolving an issue that needs to be resolved and putting all the people in the room that need to be there.”

www.mesabitribune.com
