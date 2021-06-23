Cancel
More detailed accusations made against former Butte Rescue Mission director

By MIKE SMITH mike.smith@mtstandard.com
montanarightnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors say board members for the Butte Rescue Mission were “shocked” at some purchases Rocky Lyons made with allegedly unauthorized Mission funds when she was the organization’s executive director. “There were hotels and airline purchases and the board stated they did not even know Lyons was out of town,” according...

