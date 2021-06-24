Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Increasing novel lncRNA in cardiomyocytes can inhibit the progression of heart failure

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research collaboration based in Kumamoto University (Japan) has identified a novel lncRNA, Caren, that is abundantly expressed in cardiomyocytes. They showed that it enhances energy production by increasing the number of mitochondria in cardiomyocytes, and inhibits activation of the ATM protein, a key player in the DNA damage response pathway that accelerates heart failure severity. Caren RNA in cardiomyocytes is reduced by aging and high blood pressure (hypertension), which can lead to heart failure, and markedly reduced in the hearts of heart failure patients. The researchers believe that activation of Caren in cardiomyocytes could lead to the development of new heart failure therapies.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#New Heart#In The Heart#Kumamoto University Lrb#Journal#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Compound may block COVID-19 virus from entering lung cells, study reports

Research conducted at LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence reports that Elovanoids, bioactive chemical messengers made from omega-3 very-long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids discovered by the Bazan lab in 2017, may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering cells and protect the air cells (alveoli) of the lung. Their findings are published online in Scientific Reports.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study reveals structural details of omega-3 fatty acid transport across the blood–brain barrier

Spectacular images of a molecule that shuttles omega-3 fatty acids into the brain may open a doorway for delivering neurological therapeutics to the brain. We've managed to obtain a three-dimensional structure of the transporter protein that provides a gateway for omega-3s to enter the brain. In this structure, we can see how omega-3s bind to the transporter. This information may allow for the design of drugs that mimic omega-3s to hijack this system and get into the brain."
Diseases & Treatmentsdailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods That Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Today, we’re going to talk about the top 10 foods that reverse fatty liver disease. Fatty liver is one of the most widespread diseases in the world, affecting 25% of people globally, including children. Yet, most of us know surprisingly little about it. So, what is fatty liver disease, or...
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
HealthDay

Heart Failure Patients May Be at Higher Cancer Risk

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Living with heart failure is hard enough, but a new study suggests that these patients may also face a higher risk of cancer. Researchers looked at more than 100,000 heart failure patients and the same number of people without heart failure. Their average age was just over 72 and none had cancer at the start of the study.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Natural Painkiller: New Research Advances the Treatment of Chronic Pain

LIH and RTI International put forward the mode of action of natural painkiller conolidine, and develop new molecule with enhanced pharmacological properties. Building on their previous findings, scientists from the Immuno-Pharmacology and Interactomics group at the Department of Infection and Immunity of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), in collaboration with the Center for Drug Discovery at RTI International (RTI), a nonprofit research institute, have demonstrated that conolidine, a natural painkiller derived from the pinwheel flower and traditionally used in Chinese medicine, interacts with the newly identified opioid receptor ACKR3/CXCR7 that regulates opioid peptides naturally produced in the brain. The researchers also developed a synthetic analog of conolidine, RTI-5152-12, which displays an even greater activity on the receptor. These findings, which were published on June 3rd in the prestigious international journal ‘Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy’ (Nature publishing group), further advance the understanding of pain regulation and open alternative therapeutic avenues for the treatment of chronic pain.
Health ServicesNursing Times

London nurses set up new ‘virtual ward’ for patients with heart failure

A team of cardiac nurse practitioners in London are set to launch a new service where patients with heart failure will be monitored remotely through a “virtual ward”. Those behind the project told Nursing Times they believed it would “revolutionise” the management of these patients, by helping to alleviate symptoms and prevent hospitalisations.
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 infections may trigger antibody responses against multiple virus proteins

All coronaviruses produce four primary structural proteins and multiple nonstructural proteins. However, the majority of antibody-based SARS-CoV-2 research has focused on the spike and nucleocapsid proteins. A study published in PLOS Biology by Anna Heffron, Irene Ong and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, U.S., suggests that immune responses may develop against other proteins produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
ScienceScience Now

Novel enzymatic cross-linking–based hydrogel nanofilm caging system on pancreatic β cell spheroid for long-term blood glucose regulation

Pancreatic β cell therapy for type 1 diabetes is limited by low cell survival rate owing to physical stress and aggressive host immune response. In this study, we demonstrate a multilayer hydrogel nanofilm caging strategy capable of protecting cells from high shear stress and reducing immune response by interfering cell-cell interaction. Hydrogel nanofilm is fabricated by monophenol-modified glycol chitosan and hyaluronic acid that cross-link each other to form a nanothin hydrogel film on the cell surface via tyrosinase-mediated reactions. Furthermore, hydrogel nanofilm formation was conducted on mouse β cell spheroids for the islet transplantation application. The cytoprotective effect against physical stress and the immune protective effect were evaluated. Last, caged mouse β cell spheroids were transplanted into the type 1 diabetes mouse model and successfully regulated its blood glucose level. Overall, our enzymatic cross-linking–based hydrogel nanofilm caging method will provide a new platform for clinical applications of cell-based therapies.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Holistic Approach Needed to Tackle Frailty in Heart Failure Patients

The clinical, physical, cognitive, and social aspects of frailty are common in heart failure patients and are significantly associated with poor outcomes, warranting a holistic approach to management, say UK researchers. Dr Shirley Sze, NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre, University of Leicester, and colleagues studied over 460 ambulatory heart failure...
Diseases & Treatmentsalternativemedicine.com

Heart Disease can be Controlled

The dangers of heart disease rank with some of the most life-threatening illnesses, such as diabetes and cancer. We all know what a crucial muscle our heart is; and we all are aware of the dire importance of protecting it. The problem with this awareness, however, is that it doesn’t...
ScienceScience Focus

Alzheimer’s: Scientists discover ‘profound influence’ of immune cells on disease progression

A small group of immune cells in the brain could hold the key to slowing down progression of Alzheimer’s disease, scientists believe. UK researchers have found that microglia, which act the first line of defence against infections in the body’s central nervous system, increase in numbers when they encounter harmful proteins in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesjournals.org

Serum Magnesium Is Inversely Associated With Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation, and Microvascular Complications in Type 2 Diabetes

RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS We analyzed in 4,348 participants the association of serum Mg2+ with macrovascular disease and mortality (acute myocardial infarction [AMI], coronary heart disease [CHD], heart failure [HF], cerebrovascular accident [CVA], and peripheral arterial disease [PAD]), atrial fibrillation (AF), and microvascular complications (chronic kidney disease [CKD], diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic foot) using Cox regression, adjusted for confounders. Mediation analysis was performed to assess whether HbA1c mediated these associations.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Cinnamaldehyde inhibits the function of osteosarcoma.

Cinnamaldehyde Inhibits the Function of Osteosarcoma by Suppressing the Wnt/β-Catenin and PI3K/Akt Signaling Pathways. Yanran Huang, Jin Chen, Shengdong Yang, Tao Tan, Nan Wang, Yuping Wang, Lulu Zhang, Chunmei Yang, Huakun Huang, Jinyong Luo, Xiaoji Luo. Article Affiliation:. Yanran Huang. Abstract:. Background: Osteosarcoma (OS) is a primary bone tumor associated...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves New Edema Treatment for Patients with Heart Failure, Renal Disease

Torsemide is an alternative for patients who skip loop diuretic treatment due to concerns of excessive urination, as well as individuals with chronic kidney disease. Officials with the FDA have approved torsemide (Soaanz; Sarfez Pharmaceuticals) tablets as a once-daily treatment for patients with persistent edema who are suffering from heart failure and whose edema is not controlled with a loop diuretic therapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Decline in excess risk of dementia and heart failure in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

RA is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It can also cause fatigue, and the underlying inflammation may affect other body systems. Dementia is a symptom of damage to the brain, which can be caused by a number of different diseases - for example, Alzeimer's. Symptoms include memory loss, difficulty concentrating, confusion, and mood changes. It is not known what causes all types of dementia, but it is it thought that some of the damage could be caused by other underlying diseases. Heart failure happens when the heart becomes weak or stiff, and is not able to pump blood around the body properly. People with heart failure may be breathless even when at rest, feel very tired, and have swollen ankles or legs.
ScienceScience Now

Clonal analysis of immunodominance and cross-reactivity of the CD4 T cell response to SARS-CoV-2

The identification of CD4+ T cell epitopes is instrumental for the design of subunit vaccines for broad protection against coronaviruses. Here, we demonstrate in COVID-19–recovered individuals a robust CD4+ T cell response to naturally processed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) protein and nucleoprotein (N), including effector, helper, and memory T cells. By characterizing 2943 S-reactive T cell clones from 34 individuals, we found that the receptor-binding domain (RBD) is highly immunogenic and that 33% of RBD-reactive clones and 94% of individuals recognized a conserved immunodominant S346–S365 region comprising nested human leukocyte antigen DR (HLA-DR)– and HLA-DP–restricted epitopes. Using pre– and post–COVID-19 samples and S proteins from endemic coronaviruses, we identified cross-reactive T cells targeting multiple S protein sites. The immunodominant and cross-reactive epitopes identified can inform vaccination strategies to counteract emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.