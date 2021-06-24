CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

How NBC Sports is integrating betting content into NASCAR broadcasts

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleViewers of NBCSN‘s coverage of the Ally 400, the network‘s first NASCAR broadcast of 2021, saw betting elements interspersed during the pre-race show and the race...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

NBC Sports Broadcaster Al Michaels Comes Close To Confirming 2022 Move To Amazon In Podcast Interview

Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon. The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott has a perfect response to Denny Hamlin barb

Denny Hamlin blamed Chase Elliott’s fanbase for the booing he got after his run-ins with Alex Bowman in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway. Denny Hamlin was booed relentlessly during his televised interview after Sunday’s round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series playoff finale at Martinsville Speedway — his home track in Ridgeway, Virginia, no less.
RIDGEWAY, VA
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott to start at rear for inspection issues

FORT WORTH, Texas – Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott will start at the rear of the field after failing inspection twice before Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott was to have started sixth. He enters today’s Round of 8 playoff race two points from the cutline. This is...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Dale Jarrett
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Kyle Petty
GV Wire

Two of NASCAR’s Biggest Stars Will Race at Merced Speedway

Kyle Larson, who has nine NASCAR Cup Series wins this season, and defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott have committed to racing at Merced Speedway on Nov. 23-24. Larson has entered both the NOS Energy USAC National Midget Series event and the Merced Winged 360 Sprint Car event while Elliott will make his sprint car debut on the dirt quarter-mile track.
MERCED, CA
FanSided

NASCAR driver with 0 career wins could be crowned champion

The most successful active winless NASCAR driver has a chance to be crowned champion in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. The 2021 NASCAR championship weekend is upon us, and all three national series are set to crown their champions at Phoenix Raceway over the next three days. This...
MOTORSPORTS
WNCT

Larson seeks to cap comeback season with NASCAR championship

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Larson has heard that mental toughness is required to win a championship. He has no idea if that’s true — and if it is required, well, then he doesn’t consider himself the championship favorite this weekend. Toughness, Larson said, makes him think of veteran driver Kevin Harvick. And when he thinks […]
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nashville Superspeedway#Nbc Sports
Business Insider

NBC Sports' Chris Simms Joins Pointsbet To Collaborate On Sports Betting Content

Simms, who played eight NFL seasons following a four-year career at the University of Texas, will create sports betting content around the NFL beginning this week. He will offer in-depth film breakdowns on teams and players, offering greater insight for those looking to bet on NFL games and player props. PointsBet will also incorporate a weekly betting segment in the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.
NFL
numberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

A couple of factors are pushing me toward keeping my betting card light this week before Friday's practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix. 1. There are some key unknowns this week. 2. Value is tough with the championship contenders juiced to kingdom come. 3. FanDuel Sportsbook...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Sports betting – 10 easiest sports to bet on and win

Sports betting is one of the most popular hobbies in both the world and New Zealand. Betting on sport events is fun that can bring in earnings from the side if you are experienced enough and know what you are doing. With the advent of technology, players have a lot...
NFL
numberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: Xfinity 500

This week is one of those bummer events where both you and the sportsbook are accounting for the same things. Sunday's Xfinity 500 in Martinsville is the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series' Round of 8, meaning it'll determine which drivers battle for the championship in Phoenix. Thus far, only one spot is determined with Kyle Larson (+550 to win at FanDuel Sportsbook) being the lone guy locked in. The other seven spots are still yet to be decided.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy