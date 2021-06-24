Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska: North Platte horse-racing track proposal put on hold, for now

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 6 days ago

A proposed horse-racing track will have to wait after city officials request more information. The proposal was expected to go before the planning commission for a public hearing Tuesday, but it was pulled at the request of the developer. Prospect Enterprises LLC applied for a conditional use permit for the proposed 74-acre horse-racing track and possibly a casino along East Walker Road and Interstate 80.

www.cdcgamingreports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
North Platte, NE
Government
North Platte, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Prospect Enterprises Llc#City Engineer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.