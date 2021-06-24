Nebraska: North Platte horse-racing track proposal put on hold, for now
A proposed horse-racing track will have to wait after city officials request more information. The proposal was expected to go before the planning commission for a public hearing Tuesday, but it was pulled at the request of the developer. Prospect Enterprises LLC applied for a conditional use permit for the proposed 74-acre horse-racing track and possibly a casino along East Walker Road and Interstate 80.www.cdcgamingreports.com