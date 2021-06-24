Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Study focuses on retinal roughness in Alzheimer’s disease

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver recent years, the retina has established its position as one of the most promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's. Moving on from the debate as to the retina becoming thinner or thicker, researchers from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and Hospital Clínico San Carlos are focusing their attention on the roughness of the ten retinal layers.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Retinal#Roughness#Alzheimer#Scientific Reports#Iiorc#Ucm#Itc#Als
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

Chronic stress may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease development

Sumary of Chronic stress may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease development:. Chronic psychosocial stress, which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis), could be a contributor to the development of Alzheimer disease according to a new review, published in Biological Reviews.. “Genetic variations within these pathways can influence the...
Diseases & Treatmentssflcn.com

How a Genetic Variant May Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease is a complicated disease that researchers are still working to unravel. At the core of this research is the pursuit to try and find ways to detect, treat, and prevent the disease. While many steps have been made, there is still a lot left to discover. Recent studies have begun to provide a new way of understanding how this disease works, leading researchers to new ways of preventing its progression – potentially extending a patient’s life.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

A new way to prevent Alzheimer’s disease effectively

In a recent study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, researchers developed an integrated method for the effective prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. The integrated approach uses daily exercise, healthy diets, oriental practices such as QiGong along with meditation, and social life to prevent the disease. These elements of a...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Insights on the link between chronic stress and Alzheimer's disease

Chronic psychosocial stress—which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis)—may contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. A new review published in Biological Reviews describes how environmental and genetic factors can impact individuals' HPA axis, and ultimately their risk of Alzheimer's disease. The review also proposes a mechanism...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Brain Cell Membranes’ Lipids Largely Overlooked for Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics

Lipids have been may play big role in Alzheimer’s progression. Alzheimer’s disease is predominant in elderly people, but the way age-related changes to lipid composition affect the regulation of biological processes is still not well understood. Links between lipid imbalance and disease have been established, in which lipid changes increase the formation of amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsmasterdoctor.net

OCD increases risk for any dementia, Alzheimer's disease

Obsessive-compulsive disorder independently increased risk for subsequent dementia, including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, according to results of a nationwide longitudinal study published in Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. “In the 2000s, some evidence suggested a potential link between OCD and dementia, especially Alzheimer's disease,” Mu-Hong Chen, MD, PhD, of the...
NasdaqPosted by
Benzinga

Yet Another Biogen's Retinal Disease Gene Therapy Fails In Late-Stage Study

While basking in the glow of the approval for its Alzheimer’s treatment, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced that a gene therapy candidate for eye disease failed a late-stage clinical trial, yet again. The company announced topline results from Phase 3 STAR study of timrepigene emparvovec (BIIB111/AAV2-REP1) for choroideremia, a rare...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Retinal detection of kidney disease and diabetes

Chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes can be detected from retinal photographs using deep-learning models trained on large datasets. The retina can be a source of subtle signs of disease. Yet visual inspection of microvasculature, nerves and connective-tissue structures in the retina has only led to a few hallmarks of disease — most notably, of lesions of diabetic retinopathy — that can be incorporated into clinical guidelines as criteria for screening and diagnosis1. In the past few years, the application of deep learning to the analysis of retinal fundus images has shown that retinal tissue can also reveal information about cardiovascular risk (through clinically relevant risk factors2), and that such trained neural networks can be used to predict retinal-vessel calibre3, coronary artery calcium scores4,5, low blood haemoglobin6, risk of chronic kidney disease7 and a host of systemic parameters, such as body mass index (BMI) and creatinine8. This suggests that deep learning could eventually be implemented clinically to examine a patient’s health and for the health screening of populations, conceivably improving affordability and accessibility. However, at present, the development of deep learning for health-screening purposes is at an early stage, and the vast majority of proof-of-concept work has not yet been clinically validated. Writing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, Kang Zhang, Ting Chen, Tao Xu, Guangyu Wang and colleagues now show that deep-learning models can be used to detect chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) solely from retinal fundus photographs (collected using standard table-top fundus cameras) or in conjunction with patient metadata9. Crucially, the researchers validated their findings across multiple geographically distinct patient datasets from China, including a dataset prospectively collected under point-of-care (POC) settings using a custom smartphone-based system.
Stevens Point, WIantigojournal.com

Aspirus Health shares signs and symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease

STEVENS POINT – Change in memory is normal as people age. Sometimes that change becomes worrisome as a parent, grandparent or loved one begins having difficulty communicating. June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month – an opportunity to hold a conversation about the brain, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and raise awareness about this growing health issue.
ScienceNewswise

Investigational Alzheimer’s Drug Improves Biomarkers of the Disease

Newswise — An investigational Alzheimer’s drug reduced molecular markers of disease and curbed neurodegeneration in the brain, without demonstrating evidence of cognitive benefit, in a phase 2/3 clinical trial led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis through its Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network-Trials Unit (DIAN-TU). These results led the trial leaders to offer the drug, known as gantenerumab, to participants as part of an exploratory open-label extension. The researchers continue to monitor changes in measures of Alzheimer’s disease in those participants who are receiving the drug.
Philadelphia, PApcom.edu

Virtual Symposium Explores Causes of Alzheimer's Disease

“For far too long, the field of Alzheimer’s disease research has focused on the Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis suggesting that beta-amyloid was the main component underlying Alzheimer’s disease,” shared Dr. Balin. “This symposium presented evidence demonstrating that we must consider inciting events resulting in neuronal cellular damage prior to the aggregation of beta-amyloid as the causative factors in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis; pathogenesis that results in the eventual deposition of amyloid and other protein aggregates such as tau. In this evaluation, the true etiology of Alzheimer’s disease lies in the interplay of ‘the environment’ and ‘individual susceptibilities’,” continued Dr. Balin.
ScienceNature.com

A trial of gantenerumab or solanezumab in dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease

Dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease (DIAD) causes predictable biological changes decades before the onset of clinical symptoms, enabling testing of interventions in the asymptomatic and symptomatic stages to delay or slow disease progression. We conducted a randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-arm trial of gantenerumab or solanezumab in participants with DIAD across asymptomatic and symptomatic disease stages. Mutation carriers were assigned 3:1 to either drug or placebo and received treatment for 4–7 years. The primary outcome was a cognitive end point; secondary outcomes included clinical, cognitive, imaging and fluid biomarker measures. Fifty-two participants carrying a mutation were assigned to receive gantenerumab, 52 solanezumab and 40 placebo. Both drugs engaged their Aβ targets but neither demonstrated a beneficial effect on cognitive measures compared to controls. The solanezumab-treated group showed a greater cognitive decline on some measures and did not show benefits on downstream biomarkers. Gantenerumab significantly reduced amyloid plaques, cerebrospinal fluid total tau, and phospho-tau181 and attenuated increases of neurofilament light chain. Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities edema was observed in 19.2% (3 out of 11 were mildly symptomatic) of the gantenerumab group, 2.5% of the placebo group and 0% of the solanezumab group. Gantenerumab and solanezumab did not slow cognitive decline in symptomatic DIAD. The asymptomatic groups showed no cognitive decline; symptomatic participants had declined before reaching the target doses.
Topeka, KSWIBW

KU awarded grant for minority Alzheimer’s disease research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been awarded a grant to research Alzheimer’s disease in minority populations, which have been underrepresented. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of Kanas will an over $1.1 million grant to develop a better understanding of Alzheimer’s progression in minority populations by evaluating various biomarkers, an underrepresented group in Alzheimer’s research.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

RTP801/REDD1 contributes to neuroinflammation severity and memory impairments in Alzheimer’s disease

RTP801/REDD1 is a stress-regulated protein whose upregulation is necessary and sufficient to trigger neuronal death. Its downregulation in Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease models ameliorates the pathological phenotypes. In the context of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the coding gene for RTP801, DDIT4, is responsive to Aβ and modulates its cytotoxicity in vitro. Also, RTP801 mRNA levels are increased in AD patients’ lymphocytes. However, the involvement of RTP801 in the pathophysiology of AD has not been yet tested. Here, we demonstrate that RTP801 levels are increased in postmortem hippocampal samples from AD patients. Interestingly, RTP801 protein levels correlated with both Braak and Thal stages of the disease and with GFAP expression. RTP801 levels are also upregulated in hippocampal synaptosomal fractions obtained from murine 5xFAD and rTg4510 mice models of the disease. A local RTP801 knockdown in the 5xFAD hippocampal neurons with shRNA-containing AAV particles ameliorates cognitive deficits in 7-month-old animals. Upon RTP801 silencing in the 5xFAD mice, no major changes were detected in hippocampal synaptic markers or spine density. Importantly, we found an unanticipated recovery of several gliosis hallmarks and inflammasome key proteins upon neuronal RTP801 downregulation in the 5xFAD mice. Altogether our results suggest that RTP801 could be a potential future target for theranostic studies since it could be a biomarker of neuroinflammation and neurotoxicity severity of the disease and, at the same time, a promising therapeutic target in the treatment of AD.