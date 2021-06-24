PM News Brief: COVID-19 Spike, Conservative Climate Caucus & Justice Richard Howe Dies

Utah Sees Highest COVID-19 Case Count In Nearly Two Months. Utah health officials reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday since late April. Officials announced 527 new cases but say about 40 of those are due to a reporting delay. Still, it’s the most the state has seen since 518 were reported nearly two months ago. In a statement, Utah’s Department of Health said this is a reminder “we aren’t out of the woods yet” when it comes to the pandemic. Officials said it’s critical people get vaccinated and continue practicing social distancing. The state’s positivity rate continues to climb and is now nearly 6%. So far, nearly half of all Utahns have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Ross Terrell.