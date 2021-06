COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO – To celebrate the diversity of the U.S. Paralympic team and showcase their elite competitive abilities, Team USA today announced the launch of its newest celebratory campaign entitled “Show the World.” Coinciding with the opening day of the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis, the campaign is dedicated to driving awareness of the Paralympic Movement while highlighting the incredible feats that fans can expect and may not be aware of ahead of the upcoming Paralympic Games.