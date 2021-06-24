The Boys Season 3 Adds Sean Patrick Flanery and More as New Supes
Production is underway on Amazon Prime Video's third season of hit series The Boys and fans already know that Jensen Ackles has been added to the cast as one of the new superhero characters and he just got some new co-workers. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, actors Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Resident) hav all joined the series. Unlike Ackles' Soldier Boy or Antony Starr's Homelander however, only one of these new additions to the show can be found in the pages of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comics but we break them down below!comicbook.com