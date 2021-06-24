F9: Sung Kang Talks Han Getting Revenge on Deckard Shaw

F9 is hitting theatres everywhere on Friday, and fans are especially excited to see the return of Sung Kang as Han. The character originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift but returned for the next three movies, which all took place before Tokyo Drift. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, it was revealed that Han's death was planned by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw. The "Justice For Han" fan campaign eventually became a big part of the franchise's fandom, especially after Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew teamed up with Shaw in the eighth movie, seemingly forgetting that he killed their friend. Now that Kang is returning, fans want to know if there will be a showdown between Han and Shaw. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Kang was asked if Han will be getting his revenge.