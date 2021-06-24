Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chris Paul listed as probable for Suns in Game 3

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hWQp_0adaRT5M00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night.

Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league’s injury report Wednesday.

The 36-year-old point guard, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. He has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
48K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Suns’ Devin Booker retaliates at Clippers’ Paul George with hard forearm shove

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers got rather testy, to say the least. The Suns emerged victorious in an extremely gritty, low-scoring affair, 84-80. There was certainly no love lost between Clippers’ Paul George and Suns’ Devin Booker. They went at it for virtually the entire game, including some extra curricular contact on more than one occasion.
NBAAZFamily

Suns' Chris Paul "out" for second game of Western Conference Finals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Suns' Chris Paul will not be playing in Tuesday's game, the second game of the Western Conference Finals, according to the NBA. Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 "health and safety protocols" last week and was sidelined for an "indefinite period of time." It's not clear if he's vaccinated or if he may have to isolate for some time if he tests positive. The official injury report lists him as "out" for the game. He already sat out Sunday's Game 1.
NBAtucsonpost.com

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Suns' Chris Paul ruled out for Game 2

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will both be sidelined for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday in Phoenix. Neither All-Star played in Game 1 of the series Sunday -- a 120-114 home win by the Suns -- Leonard due to a knee injury, Paul because of COVID-19 protocols.
NBAAOL Corp

Report: Chris Paul’s Status For Game 1 Of Suns-Clippers Decided

The Phoenix Suns‘ remarkable sweep of the Denver Nuggets last round was marred a bit by the news that Chris Paul, the team’s superstar veteran point guard, was placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, he will, in fact, miss Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Tweets After Game 2

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in the Western Conference Finals, but Paul has had to miss the first two games due to health and safety protocols (see Tweet from the Suns below). The Suns have won the first two games of the series without their All-Star point guard.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Suns hopeful Chris Paul returns for Game 3 against Clippers

Chris Paul has been quarantining at home with his family in Los Angeles, so he's already in town for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers. However, it's still unclear whether or not he'll play after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Still, the Suns are reportedly hopeful that Paul will...
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Suns vs. Clippers 6/28/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (56-33) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-24) June 28, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series. Let’s take a look at the best player props for this game to make your Monday night a winning one.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Suns vs Clippers NBA live stream reddit for NBA Playoffs Game 5

Live stream reddit information for the Game 5 Western Conference showdown between the LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns. After a heart-stopping victory in Game 4, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker are one win away from getting to the NBA Finals. For the LA Clippers, the pressure is on, as they’ll need to find a way to come out on top in Game 5 in order to keep their season alive.
NBAgazettereview.com

2021 NBA Free Agency – PG and SG Positions

The NBA season is not yet over since the Eastern and Western Conference are still playing to see which teams will make the NBA Finals. But there is a lot to talk about for free agency since there will be plenty of talent available, especially on the point guard and shooting guard positions. Here is a full list from Fadeaway World of all the talent that will be available when the free agency period begins later this year:
NBASLAM

Devin Booker: Clippers ‘Punched Them In The Face’ in Game 5

Stanford’s Britney Anderson and Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III Highlight the Impact and Lessons Birth... Deandre Ayton on Chris Paul: ‘He was the Best Thing That Happened to My Career’. It was all good just a week ago. Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and his team haven’t been having the...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Grant Williams and Pels' Brandon Ingram took in Suns-Clips Game 5

Evidently, soon-to-be third-year forward Grant Williams was enjoying himself some high-level playoff basketball Monday night along with a player from another NBA team, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. The Tennessee product was at the Los Angeles Clippers’ impressive 116 – 102 win over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals Game 5 held in Phoenix, Arizona.