Rapidly growing computer support brand continues its nationwide expansion. Cinch I.T.’s expansion into Georgia and Southern Utah comes at a time when demand for I.T. services and cloud-computing solutions has skyrocketed as remote work continues. Even as employers are beginning to plan for a return to offices, many employees will remain on a fully remote or hybrid work schedule and the need for I.T. services will continue to increase. Cinch I.T. has one location in Atlanta, with the new location, owned and operated by Wikenson Andre, adding additional support to the Atlanta Metro area. David Tatton and Samuel Crane will provide the brand’s enterprise-level I.T. support to the entire area of Southern Utah for the first time.