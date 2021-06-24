Eddie “Butch” Wilson, 75, of Swedesburg, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his residence. The funeral service for Butch Wilson will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the US Navy Burial Detail and Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Friday at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday evening.