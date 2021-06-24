Tuolumne County adds 3 new COVID cases on Wednesday, Calaveras adds 1

Three new cases of COVID-19 were counted Wednesday in Tuolumne County, and one new case was counted in Calaveras County. All three new cases in Tuolumne County involved individuals who were not vaccinated against COVID-19, county Public Health staff said. They were identified as a woman and a man in their 30s, and a man in his 70s. Calaveras Public Health staff do not disclose gender, age or vaccination status for new cases in their updates.