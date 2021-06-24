Cancel
Lizzo's New Hairstyle Has The Internet In Stitches

By Preston Smith
Lizzo is a paragon of body positivity, but she may not be feeling so positive about her new hairdo. The 33-year-old "Juice" singer apparently cut her locks on Tuesday, June 22, according to Us Magazine, and she's reportedly been seen covering it up in some of her TikTok appearances ever since. For example, Us Magazine notes that one TikTok video features Lizzo in a kaftan and bonnet, which work to hide and distract from her hair. Ultimately, though, she did show her new hairdo on TikTok, and the reactions to it didn't necessarily align with the singer's own thoughts.

