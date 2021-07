In building cities, we have created some of the harshest habitats on Earth — and then chosen to live in them. Temperatures in cities are typically 2 C to 3 C warmer than those of the surrounding landscape. Pollution levels and noise can reach levels seen few other places on Earth. Too much drainage leaves soils dry in the heat, but the sealed surfaces of roads and sidewalks lead to flooding when it rains. Because cities now house over 80 per cent of Canadians, their impact on the environment extends far beyond the city limits. Cities are now driving large-scale...