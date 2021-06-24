Cancel
Celebrities

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge Wednesday that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....

