Sox outfielder Gonzalez relishes first major-league hit
In his first at-bat joining the White Sox from Class AAA Charlotte the day before, Luis Gonzalez doubled for his first major-league hit in Wednesday's win at Pittsburgh. "It happened so fast," said Gonzalez, who started the game in left field before moving to right in the seventh inning. "I just swung and by the time I knew it, I was on my way to second base. A surreal moment right there for me. I told myself I'm getting that ball back and I was thankfully able to do it."