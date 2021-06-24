Cancel
River Nile dam: Egypt new African allies

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgypt is trying to strengthen its diplomatic and military clout in Africa amid an escalating dispute with Ethiopia over the building of a huge dam on a tributary of the River Nile, writes Egypt analyst Magdi Abdelhadi. The Egyptian Geographic Society, established in 1875, houses some valuable manuscripts that reflect...

www.bbc.com
ChinaTelegraph

Tigray crisis: Ethiopian region 'a vast death trap'

The Tigray region of Ethiopia is a vast death trap. It should be – and could be – a safe haven. On Tuesday, the Ethiopian airforce bombed the market town of Togoga, close to the Tigrayan capital city Mekelle. Scores of civilians were killed. A spokesman for the Ethiopian government said that the pictures of grievously wounded children were "staged".
Middle EastVoice of America

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Qatar to Discuss Nile Dam Conflict

CAIRO - Arab League foreign ministers met Tuesday in Qatar, focusing on efforts to resolve the Nile River dam conflict between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. Egypt's Foreign Minister said Cairo is seeking a diplomatic, not a military, solution to its dispute with Ethiopia over the filling of the dam, set to begin next month.
Africapoandpo.com

Egypt complains to UN of Ethiopia's measures on Nile dam fill, Sudan ready for interim deal

The letter sent on Friday accuses Ethiopia of frustrating efforts to reach a tripartite agreement on the rules of filling and operating the dam and attempting to impose "a fait accompli" on the two downstream countries Egypt and Sudan "through unilateral measures and steps that constitute a clear violation of the rules of international law," according to a ministry statement.
Africaworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Ethiopia to build new dam on Nile tributary

Ethiopia has begun constructing a new dam on the Didessa River, a tributary of the Blue Nile, reported the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) yesterday. - Advertisement - ENAindicated that the construction of the dam, launched on Sunday in the city of Gida Ayana in the East Wollega, Oromia State, will develop the country’s irrigation infrastructure.
Worldapanews.net

Nile dam feud: what's the Arab League's position?

The latest round of talks over the filling of Ethiopia's controversial Nile dam have foundered and the Arab League has made its position clear. Tuesday's extraordinary meeting of Arab League Foreign ministers over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Doha provided the chance for the AL to signal whose side its on.
Politicswhtc.com

Sudan asks U.N. Security Council to meet over Ethiopia’s Blue Nile dam

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan asked the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to meet and discuss a dispute over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile, a government statement said. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Covid cases climbing in Africa; countries unprepared, says WHO

COVID-19 cases jumped over 20 percent in the past week in nearly two dozen African countries, according to a World Health Organization official. Covid-related deaths have increased by 15 percent in the past week, with five countries -- South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia -- accounting for 76 percent of the new cases.
Middle Eastmemri.org

TV Debate About Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Egyptian Journalist Threatens To Send Ethiopia Back To The Stone Age; Ethiopian Panelist Responds With Threat To Bomb Egypt's Aswan Dam

Egyptian Ashraf El-Ashry, Al-Ahram Editor-in-Chief, and Yassin Ahmad, president of the Ethiopian Institute for Public Diplomacy, exchanged threats regarding the opening of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam during a TV debate. The debate was aired on Russia Today TV on June 8, 2021. El-Ashry said that Cairo will never let the Renaissance Dam turn into a spigot that cuts off water from 100 million Egyptians. He added that he hopes that the Ethiopian leadership takes a long look in the mirror. El-Ashry said that they must know that the extent of the losses and disasters that would befall the Ethiopians would have a calamitous effect on them and could take them back to the Stone Age. In return Ahmad said that if Egypt bombs the Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia will not sit idly by and it might bomb the Aswan Dam. He said: "Either we swim together, or sink together."
AnimalsBrookings Institution

Africa in the news: Elephant overpopulation in Zimbabwe, famine in Tigray, and Twitter ban in Nigeria

Overpopulation of elephants in Zimbabwe and Kenyan reports of no rhinoceros poaching in 2020. While Africa’s elephant population has experienced a dangerous decline over the last 30 years, stringent conservation efforts in Zimbabwe have resulted in a remarkable overpopulation of elephants in the country. Zimbabwe authorities estimate their elephant population stands above 100,000, out of the 415,000 elephants that remain in Africa today. Zimbabwe’s elephant population has grown—up from 84,000—nearly 20 percent since 2014. Conservationists in Zimbabwe also estimate the country’s carrying capacity for the elephants—the population size of a species that a specific habitat can support—is around 45,000. The surplus of elephants has led the government to consider population-control measures, such as culling the herd, administering elephant contraceptives, and selling hunting rights, in a bid to protect other wildlife and the country’s vegetation. As the African forest elephant is listed as critically endangered and the African savannah elephant as endangered, Zimbabwe authorities are also considering relocating elephants. However, a lack of funding has hampered relocation efforts.
Chinanewbusinessethiopia.com

South Sudan poised to realize Nile dam dream

In an exclusive interview with ‘The National’, deputy foreign minister Deng Dau Deng Malek said the country has the money and the drive to industrialise after the end of its civil war. South Sudan plans to realise a near decade long dream to build a major dam along the Nile...
AfricaVoice of America

South Sudanese Refugee Changing Lives of Refugees in Kenya

The odds were against Adieu Achul. Her family members were killed in present day South Sudan when she was just a child, and she grew up in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp. Achul worked hard to become an entrepreneur and activist, and now collects donations for residents of the camp. Juma Majanga has her story from Nairobi.
Worldapanews.net

Sudan looks to UNSC to resolve Nile dam filling row

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi has called on the UN Security Council to convene as early as possible to discuss the planned filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Khartoum wants the UNSC to study the dam filling's impact on the safety and security of millions of people living...
Africapoandpo.com

Egypt mobilizes Arab support in Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia

Egypt's plea has wide Arab support after various initiatives and mediation efforts have failed to resolve the dispute. Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of an Arab League meeting in Doha June 15, Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said, “The Arab ministerial council called on the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the necessary actions to be taken in response to the Ethiopian government’s measures that affect Egypt’s and Sudan’s water security and rights.”
Africathewestsidegazette.com

Kenneth Kaunda: The Last Call of Africa, more new in The Final Call

Africa and the Black World are honoring the late Kenneth Kaunda, a hero of the struggle to free the Motherland, a longtime statesman and leader in efforts to move Africa forward. Zambia’s founding president, who recently departed this life at age 97, not only fought for freedom in his country, but also hosted movements for freedom fighters in Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe to throw off the shackles of White minority rule. Our remembrance and tribute to this great hero begins on page 2,and includes a special message from the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan regarding one of the giants of Africa.
Energy Industryapanews.net

South Sudan plans to build two Nile dams

In a surprise move, South Sudan has announced plans to build two massive dams on the Nile to generate electricity. Deng Dau Deng Malek, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Africa’s newest nation Thursday said South Sudan is preparing to build two massive hydro-power dams on the White Nile.
Politicsdnyuz.com

Why Is Ethiopia at War With Itself?

Months after starting an offensive in northern Ethiopia that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions, and led to charges of atrocities like ethnic cleansing, the Ethiopian government and its allies have shown no sign of pulling military forces back from the Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who ordered...
Africainews.co.uk

The ‘North Korea of Africa’: Going undercover in the prisons of Eritrea

I was inspired to make a documentary about the East African country of Eritrea after researching the horrific human rights violations with a commissioner at Channel 4. More than half a million Eritreans have left since the country gained independence from Ethiopia in 1991 – with many seeking exile in the UK.