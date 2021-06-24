River Nile dam: Egypt new African allies

Egyptian Ashraf El-Ashry, Al-Ahram Editor-in-Chief, and Yassin Ahmad, president of the Ethiopian Institute for Public Diplomacy, exchanged threats regarding the opening of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam during a TV debate. The debate was aired on Russia Today TV on June 8, 2021. El-Ashry said that Cairo will never let the Renaissance Dam turn into a spigot that cuts off water from 100 million Egyptians. He added that he hopes that the Ethiopian leadership takes a long look in the mirror. El-Ashry said that they must know that the extent of the losses and disasters that would befall the Ethiopians would have a calamitous effect on them and could take them back to the Stone Age. In return Ahmad said that if Egypt bombs the Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia will not sit idly by and it might bomb the Aswan Dam. He said: "Either we swim together, or sink together."