Overpopulation of elephants in Zimbabwe and Kenyan reports of no rhinoceros poaching in 2020. While Africa’s elephant population has experienced a dangerous decline over the last 30 years, stringent conservation efforts in Zimbabwe have resulted in a remarkable overpopulation of elephants in the country. Zimbabwe authorities estimate their elephant population stands above 100,000, out of the 415,000 elephants that remain in Africa today. Zimbabwe’s elephant population has grown—up from 84,000—nearly 20 percent since 2014. Conservationists in Zimbabwe also estimate the country’s carrying capacity for the elephants—the population size of a species that a specific habitat can support—is around 45,000. The surplus of elephants has led the government to consider population-control measures, such as culling the herd, administering elephant contraceptives, and selling hunting rights, in a bid to protect other wildlife and the country’s vegetation. As the African forest elephant is listed as critically endangered and the African savannah elephant as endangered, Zimbabwe authorities are also considering relocating elephants. However, a lack of funding has hampered relocation efforts.