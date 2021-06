Simone Biles was a shoo-in to make the U.S. women's gymnastics roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but after her, the competition was wide open. Jade Carey had all but locked up one of the individual spots. After that, the final three spots on the four-gymnast team and the two individual spots for USA women awarded via performances in world competitions was based almost entirely on the USA Olympic gymnastics trials this weekend.