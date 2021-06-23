Illinois-Based Bulldog Ale House Unleashes Expansion Plans In Wisconsin

Bulldog Ale House is coming to Wisconsin. Bulldog Ale House dubs itself a “family friendly craft beer destination that has something for everyone." "Our predominantly scratch kitchen is one that can accommodate any palate and we offer tempting new twists on traditional sports bar fare. We provide well-prepared meals using only quality ingredients at a fair price. Our extensive craft beer list is ever changing to keep up with popular trends and fresh seasonal options. Open for lunch and dinner, Bulldogs is a rapidly growing concept that offers an upscale atmosphere with very moderate menu prices. The full bar has 72 beers on tap that will keep any beer lover satisfied."