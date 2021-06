Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. One fan asked us why San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is willing to spread his knowledge and possibly eliminate any competitive advantage he might have over others. After all, Kittle is in the debate for the best tight end in the league. It's a valid question. A lot of these position-specific offseason gatherings are popping up. They usually involve anywhere from a few days to a week of training and information sharing.