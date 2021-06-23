6 creative ways to plan a gender inclusive nursery

It can be easy to get caught up in the latest trends, going overboard on a Pantone-approved paint color or completely overhauling a room for it to just feel outdated come next season. We've certainly been there and have learned from our mistakes, which is why we're sharing some of our tried-and-tested tips for embracing the latest home decor trends with little commitment and big design payoff. From throw pillows to affordable artwork, read on for regret-proof ways to work design trends into your home.