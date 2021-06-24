Cancel
Miley Cyrus' Cover of Cher's "Believe" Will Give You Chills

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special. Miley Cyrus "Believes" in everyone. The Grammy nominated songstress shared a stunning cover of Cher's hit single "Believe" ahead of the premiere of Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, available on Peacock this Friday, June 25 in honor of Pride Month. In the video posted on June 23, Miley rocks out in a white bedazzled crop top and matching long skirt, screaming, "Happy Pride, everybody!" before bursting into song.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Cher
Person
Chills
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Queens Kylie Sonique Love#Little Big Town#Abba
