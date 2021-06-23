NHRA Casts Wider Net With Developing New EV Class

Nashville, TN – The market for electric vehicles (EVs) is growing quicker than any other vehicle category; in Europe alone, the increase in 2020 compared to the previous year is around 138 percent. With this, premium tire maker Hankook Tire is also expanding its market share in the EV original equipment sector with tires for the Audi e-tron GT. In 2018, the Audi e-tron GT prototype was presented for the first time, and the enthusiasm continues even after its market launch in 2021. Hankook is fitted on the Audi e-tron GT ex works with its Ventus S1 evo 3 ev, which has been specially developed for the needs of electric vehicles. In size 225/55R19 XL 103Y on the front axle, 275/45R19 XL 108Y on the rear axle, the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev is host to many technical refinements that help to optimally bring the performance of electrically powered sports cars to the road.