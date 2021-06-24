Stunning Upset in Buffalo as 4-Term Mayor Apparently Ousted

Bad news for the City of Buffalo’s four-term mayor Byron Brown as Brown has apparently been upset in the Democratic primary by newcomer India Walton, who stunned political observers (and of course soon-to-be former Byron Brown) with her win. The primary is the unofficial race for mayor since there are no other candidates. Brown who was looking to make local history by becoming the city’s first five-term mayor is all but finished barring: 1) a miraculous write-in campaign; 2) a miraculous discovery of absentee votes for Brown; or 3) an unfortunate incident that takes India out of the campaign when voting is held in the fall. While Ms. Walton appears to be in the winner’s circle, she’s leaving nothing to chance.