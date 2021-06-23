Cancel
Fulton, MS

Fulton officials to be sworn in July 1

By TERESA BLAKE Itawamba County Times
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Fulton will host its swearing-in ceremony for city officials on Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. in the board room at City Hall. Newly elected officials are as follows: Mayor, Emily Quinn; Alderman Ward 1, Daisy Stone; Alderman Ward II, Richard Comer; Alderman Ward III, Russ Ramey; and Alderman Ward IV, Corey Moore. Alderman-at-large, Brad Chatham is the only familiar face to be sworn in on the board after having served previously as Alderman Ward IV.

