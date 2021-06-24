RHOBH: Erika Girardi Reveals Why She Filed for Divorce from Tom - 'I Couldn't Live That Way'
Erika Girardi is opening up about why she chose to divorce her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years of marriage. Picking up where thing's left off last week, Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began with the cast greeting Erika at Sutton Stracke's Parisian-themed party. As the group sat down at the table and enjoyed a meal together, Erika decided to address "the elephant in the room" regarding her sudden divorce filing.people.com