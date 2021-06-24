Cancel
Trouble Relationship

RHOBH: Erika Girardi Reveals Why She Filed for Divorce from Tom - 'I Couldn't Live That Way'

By Dory Jackson
Posted by 
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Girardi is opening up about why she chose to divorce her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years of marriage. Picking up where thing's left off last week, Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began with the cast greeting Erika at Sutton Stracke's Parisian-themed party. As the group sat down at the table and enjoyed a meal together, Erika decided to address "the elephant in the room" regarding her sudden divorce filing.

