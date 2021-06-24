Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Erika Jayne Reveals She Pre-Planned Split After Tom Girardi ’Pushed’ Her ‘Further and Further’ Out

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdZiA_0adaNiEX00
Erika Jayne and Thomas Girardi. Shutterstock (2)

For the first time since filing for divorce in November 2020, Erika Jayne is giving new insight into her marriage to and subsequent split from Tom Girardi on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Let’s discuss the elephant in the room,” the 49-year-old reality star told costars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff and Kathy Hilton on the Wednesday, June 23, episode of the Bravo show. “My life drastically changed this week. I let go of my Lamborghini, I let go of my 16,000 square foot home, I let go of my marriage, I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to.”

In a confessional, Erika further explained, “I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s—ty path. I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn’t live that way anymore.”

Erika, who admitted that she filed for divorce on Election Day to try to bury the story, told her castmates that she kept them in the dark on purpose.

“It would put you in a bad position to give you information that you had to hold,” she said. “It also doesn’t serve me to talk a lot about what is happening legally — or will happen legally — because I am married to somebody who is very good in that area. … I thought about this and tried and tried and tried to talk and tried to work it out and I was met with such resistance. Such resistance. I can’t do this by myself. I can’t convince someone of anything and so I said, ‘OK, well I have to take this step on my own.’”

Later on in the episode, Bravo cameras capture Erika walking around her new home, pointing out that her house with Tom was 16,000 square feet, four bedrooms and nine bathrooms while her current place is 2,015 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“After finding a place to go to, I dropped Tom off at work and I went home and moved out. So I was out within the day,” she said in a confessional. “It’s frightening, you know, when you think about. It’s the uncertainty and instability of being, really, out of on your own. … Just getting up the courage to leave is a big deal. This was my home for over 21 years.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2020 that Tom and Erika were being sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds from the families of plane crash victims. Jay Edelson, who filed the class action lawsuit against the spouses, alleged that Tom gave Erika’s company “10s of millions of dollars” over the years.

She has yet to explicitly address the lawsuits on the show but hinted that “something is coming” for her on Wednesday’s episode. During a different chat with Lisa, Erika added, “He left me no room, and that’s the only way I can say it right now. … We’re not playing games over here. And he’s not going to be playing games with me. … He’s got some real challenges ahead of him.”

In previews for the upcoming episodes, Erika seemingly says Tom is the “only one” who knows the truth about the legal woes and claims she was unaware of his alleged actions. Tom, meanwhile, revealed in a 2020 deposition that he has “no money” left. During a June court hearing, the former attorney, who has been stripped of his law license, told the judge that he objected to the conservatorship he was placed under after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s earlier this year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for the biggest bombshells dropped by Erika on the series:

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Kathy Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Plane Crash Victims#Lamborghini#Bravo Wednesdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Lawyer Fears 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Could Hide Assets Unless His Investigation Into Her Finances Moves Quickly

The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s finances is moving quickly with a lawyer telling the court he fears she could hide assets. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawyer involved in the bankruptcy for Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is asking to depose her landlord.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Denise Richards pays heartfelt tribute to husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards has given her husband Aaron Phypers the most heartfelt tribute, even though she admitted that it came a couple of days late!. To mark Father's Day, the World is Not Enough star posted a throwback picture of her and her sister with their father, Irving Richards, at a wedding.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Kathy Hilton Says Kim Richards Was First Sister She Called Before Joining Real Housewives; Weighs In On Possibility Being On The Show With Kim And Kyle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back, and with a bang! So far so good on season 11 being the comeback we not only needed, but deserved. Fans eagerly awaited the season 11 drop for not one, but TWO promising shake ups. The first is of course Erika Jayne’s downfall legal drama. Despite singing her husband, Tom Girardi’s, praises in a recent episode, fans now know Erika was already very aware of the litigation about to take place. Meanwhile, the other women seem to have zero idea what Erika goes through at night. I’m absolutely giddy to see how her otherwise loyal friends, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards take the news.
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

Erika Jayne Swears by This $5 Drugstore Staple For Better Skin

In a recent article for Glamour, singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne dropped her entire skin-care routine, from her favorite body cleansers to her two go-to face oils. While she raves about every one of her products, some of her absolute favorites are under $20. Up...
CelebritiesDecider

Andy Cohen Bashes ‘Housewife and the Hustler’ Doc for Including Danielle Staub, Dana Wilkey: “Questionable at Best”

Andy Cohen is giving his own take on the buzzy new documentary The Housewife and the Hustler. The Real Housewives executive producer weighed in on the newly released ABC News movie, which details the complicated legal troubles of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen addressed Jayne’s future on RHOBH now that The Housewife and the Hustler has been released, People reports.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen Share New Info About Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been following the life of Kyle Richards since Season 1. Back then, her sister, Kim Richards, was also a cast member on the show. Kim has since exited the franchise, but for Season 11, Kyle was joined by her big sister, Kathy Hilton, who joins the shows as a friend after having made cameos in the past. Kathy has definitely offered up some comic relief to the drama of life on RHOBH.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Kyle Richards Agrees That Garcelle Beauvais Isn’t Authentic; Chimes In On Dorit Kemsley And Lisa Rinna’s Recent Remarks

It’s become the highly sought after trait on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As if living the most idyllic, unrealistic lifestyle in the world, and then documenting it for “reality TV” could be authentic. But here we have the RHOBH ladies battling it out for the title of the authenticity queen of the valley. Also, being consistent with words and sentiments on social media AND on the show is vital to reigning sincerity queen. A lesson painfully learned recently by Dorit Kemsley, someone who adopted an accent to coincide with more posh trait acquisition. Dorit was recently called out for posting supportive words to Garcelle Beauvais’s social media while calling her inauthentic to the press.
Petsrealitytea.com

Lisa Vanderpump Slams Lisa Rinna For Saying She Wants A Cut Of From Vanderpump Dogs Show

Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna starred together on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They started out as friends, but ended as adversaries, though it’s safe to say LVP didn’t retain many friendships from RHOBH. Vanderpump’s last season revolved around a dog adopted from her rescue facility by Dorit Kemsley that ultimately didn’t fit in her new home.
CelebritiesPopculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Blasted as 'Ignorant' for Latest Controversial Post

Lisa Rinna is taking some flak from fans for her cavalier attitude towards drinking and alcoholism. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an Instagram post on Friday joking that if she were a therapist, she would simply tell her clients: "Oh shut the f— up and have a drink." Many followers who rely on therapy commented that this was "ignorant" of Rinna.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations

The time finally came during this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Erika Jayne to do some talking about her divorce. And in true Erika fashion, she was vague and shady about the whole thing. Erika told a story of feeling alone and sad in her house so she decided to pack […] The post Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations appeared first on Reality Tea.