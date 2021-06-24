Flood Warning issued for Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Yazoo City...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Yazoo River At Yazoo City. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.3 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Monday evening and continue falling to around 28.8 feet by Tuesday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Yazoo River Yazoo City 29.0 30.3 Thu 8 am CDT 30.1 29.8 29.4