Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Sunflower The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Sunflower...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 24.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late Saturday morning and continue falling to 17.5 feet by Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Farm roads to catfish ponds become inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.5 feet on 11/12/1986. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 23.4 Thu 8 am CDT 22.3 21.2 20.0