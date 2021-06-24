2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: The Better Civic Grows Up, But Keeps The Manual
Like the new Civic sedan, the Civic hatch gets a pleasant new re-design, plus solid utility and sportiness. After the brand-new, 11th-generation 2022 Honda Civic sedan was revealed in April, we started impatiently waiting to get a look at the hatchback version. It's hard to get a sense of how truly different it is from the sedan without visuals, as well as how the Civic's brand-new, cleaner design factors into a more stretched-out, utilitarian body style—especially when it's a design that's been somewhat polarizing, both on the outside and inside.www.thedrive.com