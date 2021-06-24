Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: The Better Civic Grows Up, But Keeps The Manual

By Peter Nelson
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like the new Civic sedan, the Civic hatch gets a pleasant new re-design, plus solid utility and sportiness. After the brand-new, 11th-generation 2022 Honda Civic sedan was revealed in April, we started impatiently waiting to get a look at the hatchback version. It's hard to get a sense of how truly different it is from the sedan without visuals, as well as how the Civic's brand-new, cleaner design factors into a more stretched-out, utilitarian body style—especially when it's a design that's been somewhat polarizing, both on the outside and inside.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Car#Car Design#Honda Fit#Honda Civic#Lx#Sport Touring#Cvt#European#Nsx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Audi
News Break
Honda
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Honda Civic Sedan First Drive: Touching Greatness

It’s hard to express just how important the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is. Gateway to Honda ownership, nearly 3 out of every 4 Civic buyers end up coming back to buy another Honda: screw up your updated model, then, and you’re basically saying goodbye to a generation of new brand loyalists.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Revealed As Brand's New Small SUV

We've already seen images and read details about the Toyota Corolla Cross when it debuted overseas back in 2020. But now the small crossover is officially coming to the US with unique styling, two drive types, and a few different trims to boot. The only thing it lacks is the European model's hybrid powertrain, at least for right now.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

762-HP Hydrocar With Chevy Engine Comes With Custom-Built Trailer

We’ve covered our fair share of weird and wacky auction pieces, including everything from a 1940 V8-powered snowmobile to Lewis Hamilton’s race-winning 2010 Formula 1 car. However, a recent listing from Barret Jackson features a V8-powered hydrocar with over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). We wouldn’t fault you if you’re currently...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Is the New Toyota Land Cruiser's Twin-Turbo V-6 Headed for the Next Tundra?

New Twin-Turbo V-6 The iconic 4x4 won't likely be coming to the U.S., at least not badged as a Toyota. We suspect the Lexus-badged version, sold here as the LX, will make it stateside and with shared powertrain technology, as before—which is all the more reason to closely scrutinize the 2022 Land Cruiser's engine lineup. Lo and behold, the new LC is set to arrive in global markets with a new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine with specs that beat the current Tundra's 5.7-liter V-8.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1996 Honda Civic DX Is Clean And Quick

Our review of the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan is coming on 6/16, until then we decided to look back at the Civic’s greatest hits and how Honda’s iconic compact car has evolved over the years. From the June 1996 issue of Car and Driver. Two things are remarkable about...
Buying CarsCNET

2022 Honda Civic: Sharper performance and a revolutionary cabin

A new 11th-generation Honda Civic debuts for the 2022 model year and is on sale at dealers now. For the new model, Honda stretched the wheelbase to 107.7 inches, making it the longest sedan in its class. 3 of 69 Jon Wong/Roadshow. The exterior styling is cleaner with more defined...
CarsCNET

2022 Honda Civic review: You still can't go wrong

When the 10th-generation Honda Civic debuted in late 2015, it made a big splash. It was super stylish, especially compared to previously dull Civic designs, and had the comfort and refinement to match. Even today the 10th-gen Civic is still one of the best compact sedans around. But after a six-year run, a new and improved 11th-generation Civic is here, with fresh styling, a thoroughly reworked cabin, fancy new tech and better on-road chops.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2001 Honda Civic EX Coupe Matures

Our review of the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan is coming on 6/16, until then we decided to look back at the Civic’s greatest hits and how Honda’s iconic compact car has evolved over the years. From the November 2000 issue of Car and Driver. So, what should one expect...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Honda Civic Sedan First Drive Review: A Fantastic Surprise

Well, now Honda's just showing off. Despite five model years packed under the 10th-gen Civic's timing chain, the company appeared to have little incentive to fully revamp its subcompact sedan superstar for the 2022 model year. The outgoing car, in all of its many permutations, remained at the top of its hyper-competitive segment. Heck, a simple midcycle refresh would have likely ensured it held onto the leaderboard crown until the model's production tooling wore out. Instead, the manufacturer created the 2022 Honda Civic, one of the greatest redesigns we didn't know we wanted.
Carsbrannonhonda.com

New 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX

Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink. Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents. Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Basic Info. Body:. 4D Sedan. HWY:. 38 MPG †. City:. 30 MPG †. Exterior:. Molten Lava Pearl. Engine:. 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V...
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic First Reviews Are In, What Are They Saying?

The 11th generation Honda Civic looks a lot different than its predecessor and as it turns out, it also drives quite different. Reviewers in the U.S. and Canada recently had the opportunity to test out the new Honda Civic for the first time. As the Civic is arguably the most iconic of all current Honda models, it is a very important car for the automaker and to prove a success, it needs to be better than its predecessor. Fortunately, it appears to be just that.
CarsThe Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Honda Civic expands on winning compact car formula

The prospect of testing the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic excited me, given its outsized importance to Honda and domination of the compact car market. But it also gave me pause, because I have a lot of familiarity with the car. Not only do I come from a family of Civic owners (a 1997 and a 2009), I drove all five distinct Civic variants from the last generation of the car: coupe, sedan, hatchback, Si, and Type R.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Makes a Great Car Even Better

The wait is over: the 2022 Honda Civic is finally here. At least the 2022 Civic Sedan is; the Hatchback, Si, and Type R models aren’t quite here yet. But that’s still enough to give reviewers a taste of what the Honda compact car offers. And those initial tastes reveal that the 2022 Civic improves an already well-reviewed car.
CarsAutoweek.com

2022 Honda Civic Fights On in the Compact Class With a New Model

11th-gen Civic shows Honda’s sedan resilience in the face of CUV onslaught. A stiffer body and more power from the turbo mean slightly sportier character. Prices range from $22,695 to $29,295. Despite the rise and near-domination of the crossover utility vehicle, a few carmakers bravely continue to build new compact...
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Auto review: Honda Civic dons a grown-up wardrobe, but still likes to boogie

How do you improve on a home run? Hit the next one into the upper deck. The 2016 Honda Civic became the instant benchmark for the compact sedan segment. A clean sheet design from the ground up, its taut chassis was Nürburgring tested. It boasted best-in-class horsepower, fuel economy and rear seat room. And to make sure the world noticed, it drew styling cues right out of a DC Comic book with boomerang rear headlights, narrow greenhouse and more tattoos than Allen Iverson.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW X4 and X4 M Grow Bigger Snouts and Are More Powerful

We promise, we won't mention the updated BMW X4's bigger grille. The time for that is dead and gone. The upsized nostrils aren't even that bad here—they're certainly not as garish as those on the 4 Series, M3, or X7, which ushered in the new schnoz design in Bavaria. Besides, the grille isn't the only update that BMW has made to the 2022 X4 and X4 M, even if it might be easiest to spot.
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Starts From $22,695, Arrives At Dealers Today

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is a stark departure from the edgy design of the 10th generation Civic. One of 2021’s most awaited cars, the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan arrives at dealers today. America’s bestselling compact sedan enters its 11th generation with the 2022 model year and is set to replicate the success of its predecessors.