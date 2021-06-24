2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: The Better Civic Grows Up, But Keeps The Manual

The 11th generation Honda Civic looks a lot different than its predecessor and as it turns out, it also drives quite different. Reviewers in the U.S. and Canada recently had the opportunity to test out the new Honda Civic for the first time. As the Civic is arguably the most iconic of all current Honda models, it is a very important car for the automaker and to prove a success, it needs to be better than its predecessor. Fortunately, it appears to be just that.