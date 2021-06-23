Cancel
NFL

Saffold Says O-Line Can't Count on Continuity, Chemistry

By Ian Kayanja
AllTitans
AllTitans
 6 days ago
Continuity gives the Tennessee Titans a needed advantage with their offensive line.

However, Rodger Saffold doesn’t want that unit to lean too heavily on that advantage. Instead, he aspires for everyone on that unit to act as if they’re starting from scratch, emphasize the basics and small details that can make the group a special one come the fall.

“We don’t want to use our chemistry and our success as a crutch,” Saffold said last week during the Titans’ mandatory minicamp. “What we are trying to do is continuing to focus on the fundamental and the little details. [We] are trying to make those better so that we, together, can be a great unit.”

Tennessee ranked 15 in the NFL in terms of offensive line play last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Heading into the 2021 season, the Titans are ranked No. 14 in that regard.

The most likely reason for the improvement is the return of Taylor Lewan at left tackle. He missed the final 11 games of last season due to a torn ligament in his knee.

“[Lewan] wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t eager to come back after all the adversity he had to go through,” Saffold said. “Taylor is going to work hard. He’s going to work his butt off to do the best he can. He’s doing everything that he can.”

Saffold returns for a third season with Tennessee after being one of the NFL’s better run-blocking offensive linemen in 2020. He’s about as steady as they come in the run game, but an improvement in pass blocking will define not only his individual season but the entire offensive line’s season for the Titans.

At center, the Titans still have Ben Jones, he is a player who has started every game but one for the Titans over the past five years and finished with the fifth-best PFF grade (78.6) among all centers last season. And his consistency makes him a player Tennessee doesn’t worry about when it comes to availability and production.

The only question left for Tennessee’s offensive line is at the right tackle position. The battle for the starting spot includes second-round pick Dillon Radunz, Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm.

Each one offers a different skillset for the Titans, but it’s assumed Tennessee will want to get its second-round pick on the field sooner rather than later.

Heading into this season, the Titans have fewer questions than answers on the offensive line. It’s a unit that did its job in the running game. And they now look to not only improve there but also improve in the passing game.

Continuity and chemistry, though not a crutch to Saffold, definitely help that.

“I am really liking the way this team is moving forward,” Saffold said. “You got to trust these guys to do their job.”

