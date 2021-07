On Tuesday, United Airlines officially debuted its stunning Boeing 737 MAX 8 to the public eye. Unveiled at an event at the airline’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), United will begin flying the jet next month. What is special about this aircraft is that the interior is not the standard United Airlines 737 MAX configuration. Instead, passengers will find a host of customer-friendly initiatives onboard, including seatback entertainment at every screen, power outlets, and more room for carry-on baggage.