Does it matter whether your fund manager owns part of the fund he manages? I think we would all say the answer to this is a very firm “yes”. I like the idea that managers are, as Moira O’Neill of Interactive Investor puts it, “eating their own cooking”. You clearly do too: an Interactive Investor survey shows that 70% of people said they would be more likely to invest in a fund if they knew its manager had “skin in the game”.