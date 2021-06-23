Cancel
IN BRIEF: Clontarf Chair Teeling becomes non-exec, Horgan replaces

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

Clontarf Energy PLC - oil & gas exploration and production company focused on South America and Africa - Says John Teeling indicated that he wished to step aside as chair, while remaining a non-executive director. David Horgan was then appointed executive chair. Current stock price: 0.33 pence. Year-to-date change: down...

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Melrose non-exec buys shares; TBC director sells

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Melrose Industries PLC - London-based industrial turnaround specialist - Says Non-Executive Director Victoria Jarman buys 15,000 shares at a price of GBP1.58 each,...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Dimension Data chair Jeremy Ord quits along with 4 other execs

Jeremy Ord co-founded Dimension Data in 1983 and the company went on to list on the JSE in 1987. The firm delisted from the JSE after it was acquired by Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. The company said Ord would be leaving when his term expires at the end of June.
StocksLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Diaceutics Chair Davis purchases around GBP35,000 in shares

Diaceutics PLC - Belfast, Northern Ireland-based diagnostic commercialisation company - Chair Deborah Davis purchases 20,000 shares at a price of 130 pence each, totalling GBP26,000; and 7,000 shares at a price of 128p each, totalling GBP8,960. This makes up her entire shareholding. Current stock price: 128.50 pence. Year-to-date change: down...
MarketsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Motorpoint Non-Executive Director buys GBP49,389 in shares

Motorpoint Group PLC - Derby, England-based omnichannel vehicle retailer - Non-Executive Director Keith Mansfield purchases 16,300 shares at a price of GBP3.03 per share, worth GBP49,389 in total. It has not been disclosed how many shares Mansfield holds in total. Current stock price: 313.56 pence. Year-to-date change: up 9.4%. By...
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

North America overtakes Asia Pacific in HNWI population and wealth

The global high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population grew 6.3%, surpassing the 20m bar, while HNWI wealth grew 7.6% in 2020, nearly reaching $80trn, according to the Capgemini 25th anniversary edition of its highly regarded World Wealth Report. Boosted by rising equity markets and government stimulus, North America surpassed Asia-Pacific to become...
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

NFP Welcomes Donna Holt and Lee Picher to Complex Risk Solutions Group

Additions reflect company's priority to deliver more strategic value and focused expertise as clients navigate this dynamic environment. NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.
MarketsCrain's Cleveland Business

Data Scoop: Non-CEOs list: Most execs received raises in 2020

Most executives at local public companies got pay increases in 2020, but those who took pay cuts took big ones, according to data from our Highest-Paid Non-CEOs list. The median pay increase for the 100 executives on the full Excel version of the list, which is built with data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, was 8.2%. The increase is a bit lower, 7.2%, if you look just at the 55 executives who held the same position through 2019 and 2020.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 22nd

The Andersons has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ANDE stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

3,865 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Several other hedge funds have also bought...
Businessbusinesswest.com

OMG Inc., OMG Roofing Products Announce Promotion, New Hire

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. recently promoted Josh Kelly to the position of senior vice president for Business Development. Meanwhile, OMG Roofing Products hired Elli-Ann Oskar as Sales and Marketing assistant. In his new role, Kelly will focus on strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, product development, licensing, as well...
Trafficdcvelocity.com

Transportation execs talk leadership

What does it take to be a leader in transportation and supply chain? Authenticity, decisiveness, and strength of character rank high, according to industry leaders gathered for SMC3 Connections, an industry conference held online this week. In a session titled The New Playbook for Next-Generation Leadership, industry executives Judy McReynolds, chairman, president, and CEO of integrated logistics firm ArcBest, and Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at transportation and logistics company J.B. Hunt, defined leadership and their view of what it will take to develop the industry’s newest generation of leaders. Both women shared their personal leadership journeys, and emphasized the importance of taking advantage of challenges and opportunities as they arise throughout your career. They also said that finding the best future leaders means identifying candidates that not only possess the right business skills and success record to do the job, but who will enhance their company’s culture, care about the people they work with, and are decisive and authentic. “One of the first things I’ll ask is what their approach is to people. We want people that care about people,” Simpson said, emphasizing the importance of cultivating talent in a growing organization and pointing to the need for authenticity among leaders as a way to get there. “How authentic [are they] and do I really buy their story? Do they have integrity? Those are things that I look for.” McReynolds agreed and also pointed to the need for decisive leadership. “So much of what we do can be challenging and you want to know that the work that the person is doing matters to them,” she explained. “The other thing … as you think about leaders, [you want] people that can make a decision. They can make a good decision. They have the right balance between studying something to death versus being able to really move forward.” SMC3 Connections is a three-day event that includes educational workshops, networking events, and exhibit booths. For more information on the conference, visit the SMC3 Connections website.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Norman Girard joins EfficientIP as CEO

The board of directors of EfficientIP named Norman Girard as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 28, 2021. He will also become a member of the board of directors. Girard, a customer-focused and energetic business leader, brings more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, networking, driving revenue growth, and scaling organizations at an international level; he aims to continue building EfficientIP as a leader in the secure DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) space. He succeeds David Williamson, who has retired.
Worlddeseret.com

The delta variant is forcing lockdowns across the world

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus has caused restrictions and stay-at-home orders to help keep people safe from the spread of the virus, The New York Times reports. Countries such as Malaysia, Australia and others have added new COVID-19 restrictions to deal with the spread of the delta variant.
Marlborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

CardioFocus appoints Virginia health investment executive as CFO

Marlborough medical device company CardioFocus has announced the appointment of Stephan Ogilvie as its chief financial officer. Ogilvie's career spans decades in the medical technology sector and includes leadership roles in sales, marketing, corporate development and investment banking, according to a Tuesday press release. Most recently, he served as managing director of healthcare investment banking at B Riley Securities of Virginia, leading the firm's investment banking advisory engagements with healthcare companies.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.