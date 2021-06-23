Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IN BRIEF: Cambria recommends shareholders vote in favour of takeover

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

Cambria Automobiles PLC - franchised motor retailer - Says Independent Committee recommend unanimously that shareholders vote in favour of the takeover offer from Cambria Bidco Ltd. If the acquisition becomes effective, it is anticipated that dealings in Cambria shares will be suspended on July 28 and will be cancelled from admission to trading on AIM on July 29.

www.lse.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Cambria Automobiles Plc#Independent Committee#Cambria Bidco Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

KITS Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTCQX: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated eyecare platform, today announced the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 26,087,269 common shares...
MarketsMontrose Daily Press

Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) – Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") held its annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") on June 29, 2021. Out of concern for the safety of Intermap's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health guidelines concerning in-person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually by live webcast. A total of 17,207,184 Class A common shares of Intermap ("Common Shares"), representing 66.66% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
GamblingRadio Business Report

The Urban One Shareholder Votes Are In

Urban One, the multimedia company led by Alfred Liggins III that owns the TV One and Cleo cable television networks in addition to radio stations, Reach Media and a growing casino gaming operation, has submitted to the SEC the results of voting on matters ranging from executive compensation to its board of directors.
Businessmix929.com

Lawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shareholders voted 69.77% in favour of electing lawyer Ken Siegel to the conglomerate’s board at this week’s annual shareholder meeting. The lower approval vote than other appointments, which need a majority in favour, comes after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged https://www.reuters.com/article/softbank-group-corporate-governance-idCNL3N2NQ095 shareholders to oppose the...
Businessrock947.com

Pivotal Toshiba shareholder vote on future of board chairman begins

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp kicked off its annual general meeting on Friday, with shareholders set to decide on whether to keep Osamu Nagayama as board chairman. The vote – expected to be very close – is seen by many as a referendum on corporate governance in Japan. Nagayama has...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Kansai Electric shareholders vote down proposal to exit coal

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power (9503.T) shareholders on Friday rejected a proposal requiring the company to stop using coal and decarbonise its business in a victory for the board over activist demands for climate action. Activist investors are increasingly turning their attention to Japanese companies, using resolutions...
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Third of Vertu Motors shareholders vote against remuneration

Vertu Motors PLC - automotive retailer - Notes that over 32% of its shareholders voted against remuneration report at the annual general meeting held on Wednesday. In addition, says about 22% of its shareholders voted against LTIP amendment and election of Non-Executive Director Ken Lever. The company did not say whether it intends to engage with shareholders on these matters.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Toshiba releases internal report ahead of shareholder vote

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Monday promised to drastically improve corporate governance and, ahead of a crucial shareholder meeting this week, released an internal report that had cleared management of wrongdoing. An independent report published this month found the company colluded with government officials, while...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISS And Glass Lewis Recommend Fortuna And Roxgold Shareholders To Vote In Favor Of Proposed Business Combination

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI)and Roxgold Inc. (TSX: ROXG | OTCQX: ROGFF) are pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis"), two leading proxy advisory firms who provide independent voting recommendations to institutional investors, have recommended that both Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders vote " FOR" the companies´ respective resolutions in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Transaction"), between Fortuna and Roxgold announced on April 26, 2021 (for additional details, refer to the joint news release dated April 26, 2021, " Fortuna And Roxgold Agree To Business Combination Creating A Low-Cost Intermediate Global Precious Metals Producer" ). The Fortuna Meeting will be held online at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time on June 28, 2021, in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio webcast. The Roxgold Special Meeting will also be held online at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time on June 28, 2021, in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio webcast. Please see below for additional details for each meeting.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Whitbread shareholders show dissent on remuneration

Whitbread PLC - Dunstable, Bedfordshire-based hospitality firm - At annual general meeting, 36% of shareholders vote against resolution two, to approve the annual report on remuneration. "We have already had conversations with a number of shareholders regarding the remuneration report and we look forward to ongoing constructive discussions with shareholders...
StocksBusiness Insider

Genesco Urges Shareholders To Vote For All Nine Of Its Directors

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) urged its shareholders to vote "FOR" all nine of the company's Directors on the BLUE Proxy Card. The company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2021. Shareholders of record as of close of business on June 28, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.
Presidential Electionbloomberglaw.com

Cisco Seeks SEC’s OK to Nix Shareholder Vote on Political Giving

Cisco says proposal didn’t meet share ownership, other requirements. Corporations face growing demand for transparency in political giving. . asked for the SEC’s permission to exclude a shareholder proposal that would bar the company from making donations to political candidates who denied the November 2020 presidential election results or support voter suppression laws.
Advocacyhot96.com

Majority of Delta shareholders vote for disclosure of climate lobbying efforts

(Reuters) – A majority of Delta Air Line Inc’s shareholders voted in favor of making the airline disclose its climate lobbying efforts, as per preliminary results at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday. The motion comes amid rising pressure on companies from investors, activists and governments to match global...
StocksHarvard Health

Phantom of the Opera: ETF Shorting and Shareholder Voting

In our recent paper, Phantom of the Opera: ETF Shorting and Shareholder Voting, we analyze the impact of the short-selling of exchange traded funds (ETFs) on shareholder voting of the underlying securities. We introduce a novel measure of the wedge created between the economic ETF ownership and the voting rights of ETF underlying shares, which we call “phantom shares”. We examine the implications of these phantom shares on the voting process, voting outcomes, voting rights premia, and merger returns. We find that phantom shares, stemming from short-selling of ETF shares (for ETF market making, directional, or hedging purposes), lead to sidelined votes during the proxy voting process. This sidelining appears to be due to the underlying shares backing these ETF short positions going unvoted.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.04 ($0.27). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 3,847,369 shares changing hands.